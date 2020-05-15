Worrying Situation for the households heavily indebted
The number of unemployed has more than doubled between the pre-and post-COVID, as the crisis has eliminated two million jobs just in the month of April.
Despite government aid and tax relief measures of the financial institutions that mitigate the situation, the households directly affected by the temporary lay-offs and reduced working hours struggling to manage the decline of their income, warns the Bank of Canada, while glimpsing the scenario of a rise in cases of insolvency if the crisis continues.
If the measures deployed by the central bank, have helped financial markets return to some normalcy, management is preoccupied Thursday, the economic effect of the pandemic — an “extreme event” — notably in terms of the pressure on a share of households for which the debt service is already a budgetary position of prominence.
The canadian banks have allowed postponement of mortgage payment of six months for 700 000 households, said the Bank of Canada in its financial system Review, entirely devoted to the consequences of the COVID-19. “They have also eased the conditions governing the reimbursement of cards and lines of credit. These measures allow many households to reduce their debt payments, but only during these six months grace, after which these payments will increase “, she wrote.
According to his calculations, made on the basis of data from Statistics Canada, 16 per cent of households, employment has been preserved, but the members have lost all their hours of work or the majority. Moreover, 20.5% of the households, the members don’t have jobs or are not in the workforce but want to work.
“The proportion of households that spend more than 40 % of their income in debt service — an indicator of vulnerability — will likely see an increase, mostly driven by households whose income does not extended to the level of before the crisis, writes the Bank. Despite the deferrals of repayment and the increased recourse to credit, some households will probably not arrive to make their payments on time. In general, the delays affect the credit cards, and auto loans, and, finally, mortgages. “
As to the effect of the pandemic on the evolution of the number of business bankruptcies, this will depend on the duration of the containment measures, said at a press conference the Bank’s governor, Stephen Poloz. “There are positive signs concerning the reopening of some things, and it will make all the difference,” he said. Certain types of business are particularly under pressure of the fact that their business model is based on a constant turnover, such as restaurants, has, however, qualified Mr. Poloz. That said, this kind of sector would also be one that has the ability to restart quickly, but there are a lot of unknowns.
Invited to comment on the effect of the crisis on the housing market, the Bank management has recognized that there is an obvious impact on the activity. “Households have experienced a change in their life, whether it be in terms of revenue, although this is mitigated by government intervention, or measures of containment and their ability to access the real estate market “, said at a press conference the first deputy governor, Carolyn Wilkins. “We have seen a decline in registrations and sales, as expected. In addition, the predictions of prices weakened. “As and to the extent that the containment measures will be gradually lifted, the market is expected to bounce back to life. How long will it take ? It is difficult to say at this stage. “Before the crisis, the demand was strong, she recalled.