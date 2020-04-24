Worrying Situation in the centres for seniors Ottawa
The Center for long term care Montfort — private institution that belongs to the company Revera Living — has been particularly affected by the COVID-19, while 11 of its residents are dead.
April 23, 2020 13h48
Updated at 23h50
Share
Worrying Situation in the centres for seniors Ottawa
Julien Paquette
The Right
Charles-Antoine Gagnon
The Right
Ani-Pink Deschatelets
The Right
Share
While it is more question of the success and the forthcoming end of isolation measures in Ottawa, the transmission of the COVID-19 worried more than ever in the institutions that take care of elders of the federal capital.
Three new deaths due to the COVID-19 have occurred since Wednesday, bringing the total to 35 deaths in the federal capital, announced Ottawa public Health (PHO).
Of the 35 people who died of the new coronavirus in the federal capital, 26 were residents or patients of a hospital, a nursing home or long term a retirement home where there has been outbreak of the COVID-19, according to data compiled Wednesday afternoon by the SPO.
The Center for long term care Montfort — private institution that belongs to the company Revera Living — has been particularly hard hit, while 11 of its residents are dead.
“These residents died between 13 and 21 April and it was confirmed that they had the COVID-19,” says the chief medical officer of Revera, Rhonda Collins, in a written statement.
“We continue to closely monitor the health status of our residents to see if they develop symptoms. It includes a check of their temperature twice a day, continued Dr. Collins. We know that this is a stressful time for our residents, their family members and staff at Montfort. We do everything that we can to contain this outbreak by working closely with the experts of SPO to implement their protocols and best practices for the prevention of infections.”
“The population [in the centres for seniors] is more vulnerable, older. ”
—
Dr. Vera Etches
Set of factors
The physician-in-chief of the SPO, Vera Etches, argues that a combination of factors could explain the large number of deaths at the Centre of long-term care Montfort, nearly one-third of the deaths in the whole of the city were residents of this institution.
“The population is more vulnerable, older. There are also several people with dementia and with this disease, it may be difficult to control the movement of people in the institution, therefore, to control the transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Etches.
The latter ensures, however, that the institutions that make up with an outbreak of the COVID-19 work well with the SPO in order to limit the transmission of the new coronavirus.
“We are trying to help the Montfort centre with their response. When we see that there is an outbreak, it is very important to respond in a coordinated manner”, adds the head of the emergency response in health in the Champlain region, Andrew Willmore.
34 new cases
Ottawa is approaching the bar of the 1000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, there are 34 new since Wednesday for a total of 977.
According to data available Wednesday evening, there were 234 reported cases in patients and residents of facilities where there has been a outbreak of the new coronavirus, as well as 70 in the staff of these institutions.
The physician-in-chief of OPS, Dr. Vera Etches
Martin Roy, Archives The Right
+
A SECOND EMPLOYEE is INFECTED AT HOME GARRY J. ARMSTRONG
A second employee of the home long-term care Garry J. Armstrong has received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, said on Thursday the City of Ottawa.
The person is currently in isolation at home. The employee has worked for the last time on 20 April.
Earlier this week, a first employee had tested positive for the respiratory illness.
The two cases seem to have no connection because the employees did not have any contact at work, said in a note of service Donna Gray, director general of community and social Services to the City of Ottawa.
The City is working with Ottawa public Health to determine the next steps in order to proceed with the screening of residents or staff of the home. The health agency follows-up with families and friends who were able to be in close contact with the person.
The staff wears masks and appropriate personal protective equipment when providing direct care. It is one of the many measures put in place to reduce the risk of contamination in the home.
+
CLOSURE Of A child CARE SERVICE
The child care centre emergency Esther By in Ottawa was temporarily closed on Thursday after an employee had experienced discomfort Wednesday and went for an hiv test for the COVID-19, at the suggestion of Ottawa public Health.
The test results should be known in the course of the next few hours.
“The highest level of safety of educators, children and families in child care services emergency is our top priority,” said Donna Gray, director general of community and social Services to the City of Ottawa, while stating that the centre will be closed until the test result is known.
The closure affects four families.
+
FIRST HOME CARE AFFECTED IN eastern ONTARIO
A worker of the health of the home long-term care, Pinecrest in Plantagenet, has tested positive to the COVID-19, said on Thursday the Bureau of health of Ontario.
It is the first case in a care home or a seniors ‘ residence in eastern ontario, specifies the BSEO. The balance sheet total of positive cases in the region jumped from four new cases in the past 24 hours.
The medical officer of health to the BSEO, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis confirms that the established protocol in the event of an outbreak in an establishment of the kind was immediately set in motion. It indicates that the employee would have possibly been infected through transmission within the community, but that it has not been in contact with his / her workplace from her test screening. It was also noted that the worker was not working in another centre of care elsewhere in the territory.
“We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel ”
—
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis
Dr. Roumeliotis said that the 59 residents of the house Pinecrest have been tested in a preventive way, even if they did not have symptoms. 58 of the 61 employees have, until now, also passed a screening examination.
The BSEO mentions work closely with the hospitals in eastern ontario to provide staffing and nurse substitution in case of isolation required of other employees of the care home to avoid a local shortage of labour.
To a flattening?
Despite the outbreak, the BSEO still believes approximate the flattening of the curve on its territory. “We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Roumeliotis. “Every day that passes where the measures are applied brings us closer to the time when restrictions will be eased. “
In spite of the new cases, the BSEO indicates that three people have left the intensive care unit since the last balance sheet, and that four additional cases are considered solved, bringing the total to 36 people.