WTA : Clijsters, Osaka, Venus Williams recorded in Cincinnati

At 37 years of age, the Belgian Kim Clijsters tries to return eight years after his retirement from the sport.
July 30, 2020 23h26
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES — The ghost belgian Kim Clijsters and four other winners lifted the Grand Slam, the American Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens will compete in the tournament WTA in Cincinnati, relocated from the 20 to 28 August in New York, just before the International of the United States.
These players, as well as the American 18-year-old Caty McAnally, will get an invitation to the event, played behind closed doors, pandemic coronavirus forces, announced Thursday the organizers.
They complete a table statement which includes the Czech Karolina Pliskova (N. 3 in the world), the American Sofia Kenin (N. 4), Serena Williams (No. 9), Madison Keys (N. 13) or the Dutch Kiki Bertens (N. 7).
The Spanish Garbine Muguruza, the winner of the tournament in 2017, is also present as the young rising star of american tennis Coco Gauff (16 years).
If Osaka is part of the favourites of this edition with the same title Pliskova and Kenin, the will look at Clijsters.
At 37 years old, Belgian, mother of three children, has decided to attempt a return eight years after his retirement from the sport. Eliminated early in Dubai in February and then in Monterrey in march, she is currently participating in the World Team Tennis, a competition for mixed teams, West Virginia.
Ex-world number 1, winner of the Australian Open in 2011, she hopes to well prepare for the International of the United States, she has won three times (2005, 2009, 2010) and which will take place from 31 August to 13 September.