Xavier Ouellet tested positive to the COVID-19
Sign that Xavier Ouellet has been able to keep in shape during his few days of isolation in Montreal, he returned to the main group in training upon his return Wednesday.
Xavier Ouellet has been mostly confused when it was learned to have suffered a positive test, the COVID-19 before the start of the camp stimulus of the Montreal canadiens, but he was not afraid for his health or his chances of carving out a position in the training of the team. The defender, born in France, has lifted the veil Thursday on the reason for his absence at the beginning of the camp of the Habs.
Ouellet noted never to have felt symptoms of the disease and the results of all tests subsequent proved to be negative. A serological test has, however, revealed the presence of antibodies to the new coronavirus in their system.
“I don’t know if I really had [the COVID-19] or not, said Ouellet, a video-conference on Thursday. But the protocol is clear, and the NHL wants to make sure that everyone is in [good] health, and protected. I had to isolate myself, to stay away, to protect others. I have never felt symptoms and I have [been] tested negative […] all the days since [the positive test]. “
Ouellet said it had never been fear or imagined worst-case scenarios when it was learned to have suffered as a positive control. “I’ve never felt symptoms and I have never thought that I was suffering [of the COVID-19], he responded to this topic. I felt good and I was confident of me to be well behaved during the confinement. Instead, I felt confusion. “
Ouellet has spent the containment with his wife and their daughter in Michigan and has never felt the symptoms during this period. It is income only in the region of Montreal, in anticipation of the phase 2 of the relaunch of the NHL and the Canadian has reported its presence in the facilities of the team 7, 8 and 9 July.
It was then reported “unable to train” until his return to training on Wednesday. “I trained at home and I did what I had to do to be physically ready, said Ouellet. I’m glad to be back. “
Ouellet, who will celebrate his 27th birthday next Wednesday, does not believe that his absence has played against him in the race for the last available positions within the brigade of the Habs. He played 12 games with the big club in February and march and had played in 19 of the previous campaign.
“When we talk about evaluating a player, it is not because you don’t know anything of him,” said head coach Claude Julien. We have an idea of what it might bring, but we want to assess where he is in his back — his shape, his game.
“Even before [Ouellet] missing the first week and a few days, he was training anyway. He arrives early every day and looks in good shape. The last two days, it didn’t seem to have missed the first week of camp. He has experience and has enjoyed the series with (the Red Wings) Detroit. It is an asset. These things are such that we are comfortable with the situation in which he finds himself. “
For his part, Ouellet noted that it should continue to regain his timing, and his ease on the ice-skating rink. “I knew that there would be 9 or 10 days before the first match on my return. It gives me enough time to show management that I am ready. The biggest part of the job was done when I was with the team at the end of the season. Here, I want to show that I am at the same level and ready to continue on my success, ” said Ouellet.