Xiaomi unveiled the multi-purpose dryer Deerma with USB socket
Brand Deerma included in the ecosystem of Xiaomi, presented on crowdfunding site Youpin original device combining the properties of traditional dryers and hand dryers. The hallmarks of tool steels “high-speed” engine, and the possibility of charging other gadgets with built-in USB ports.
In addition to the standard functions the product has the ability to mount on the wall thanks to the infrared sensor device is automatically activated, if you hold it in your arms. Contactless mode of operation of the dryer according to the manufacturer, especially important during a pandemic. For use as a dryer device has a built-in ionizer. The choice of the user is provided with three heat settings and two speed fan.
High speed motor spins up to 26,000 rpm and provides output to 14 liters of air per second. Special design allows 6-blade fan to create a spiral and a straight stream at speeds up to 14 m/s. Base device fixed to the wall and has two USB Type-A, which can charge an electric shaver, toothbrush, smartphone and other electronics.
Multifunction device Deerma already available &8203;&8203;to order on the crowdfunding platform Xiaomi at a price of $35.