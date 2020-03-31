“Yandex” and Google have created an online school for students and teachers
The company “Yandex” and Google with the aim of supporting the educational process during a pandemic, launched a platform through which students can continue to study subjects remotely. All you need is a smartphone or a computer with Internet access.
Project “Yandex” was launched in collaboration with the Center of excellence. Free online school operates on a full day and is designed for students of different classes and ages. All video tutorials are in the 15 classes and include additional classes to prepare for OGE and EGE.
Teachers can also use a special platform for live lessons with a further automatic assignments. Only in “Yandex.The school” will more than one hundred teachers, including the authors of textbooks, methodical grants, the organizers of the prestigious Olympiads and experts of the exam. Work on the lessons is available. “Yandex.The school” opened its virtual doors on March 31. Until April 6, the school will work according to Moscow time, then go to the regional.
A similar project was proposed and Google, running the site, “Learn from home”. Thanks to the new service, teachers can quickly switch to the distance mode of teaching, organizing effective learning.
“In distance education one of the important aspects is the communication of teachers with students, parents and each other. We want to help schools to stay together, so I added a “Learn from home” features that will help you to stay in touch”, – the press service of Google.
The service provided materials about the organization of teaching from home. With the new platform, teachers can quickly create a microsite of their subject and upload class schedules, training materials and recommended reading list. The amendments also introduce a virtual Board, as well as the possibility of online testing.