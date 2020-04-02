Yaroslavets missed the ambulance with the child and was punished
Stubborn driver for his trick deprived of the rights for three months.
At the end of March in the VC has a video in which the driver of the ambulance with a crying baby can’t drive away from the house. The “fast” in the narrow yard passage was blocked by a Hyundai car with a driver behind the wheel.
The driver of the medical car was turned on the siren with flashing lights and demanded to remove the car from the road, but the man agreed to do it not at once.
A few days after these events, the press Secretary of the Yaroslavl regional court Olga Kozlova said that the driver of the Hyundai was attainted for three months. It is reported by RIA Novosti.
Recently there was another case of ambulance. A resident of Podolsk stole it, because I wanted to be a driver.
