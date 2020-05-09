Simon Carmichael is in addition to our teams of correspondents in the East of Quebec
Yet most of journalism in the Gaspé
Gilles Carignan
Director-general of the co-op the Sun
Everywhere, gradually, the regions pass the time déconfinement. In eastern Quebec, more specifically in the Gaspé, The Sun will now be even more present to tell of the challenges of the exit from the crisis. A crisis that has caused property damage, but also open new horizons.
The Sun is proud to announce today the addition of a correspondent in the gaspé peninsula, Simon Carmichael, a graduate of the program Art and media technology in Jonquière.
Based in Gaspé, and covering the MRC of Haute-Gaspésie, La Côte-de-Gaspé and Rocher-Percé, Simon will add dynamism to our strong team of collaborators on the ground, or the tireless and dedicated to Gilles Gagné, based at Carleton, and Johanne Fournier, installed in Matane.
The addition of this resource is made possible through a grant within the framework of the Initiative programme of journalism for the local, which aims to help the canadian media to better serve all communities in the territory, especially those where journalistic resources are increasingly scarce.
In the region of Quebec and in the Gaspé peninsula and in the east, it Is clear to all now that the word “déconfinement” does not rhyme with “back to normal”. Not in the short term, certainly.
At the time of the reopening, each region faces huge challenges. The pandemic will have claimed victims in the families, among the merchants, and left questions still unanswered about the state of our social services.
But the crisis has also given birth to the desire for many to do things differently, to test new opportunities. “Start the machine”, yes, as The Sun the headline in last Saturday, but to do what?