Yet most of journalism in the Gaspé

May 9, 2020

Simon Carmichael is in addition to our teams of correspondents in the East of Quebec

May 9, 2020 5: 00 am

Gilles Carignan

Director-general of the co-op the Sun

Everywhere, gradually, the regions pass the time déconfinement. In eastern Quebec, more specifically in the Gaspé, The Sun will now be even more present to tell of the challenges of the exit from the crisis. A crisis that has caused property damage, but also open new horizons.

The Sun is proud to announce today the addition of a correspondent in the gaspé peninsula, Simon Carmichael, a graduate of the program Art and media technology in Jonquière.

Based in Gaspé, and covering the MRC of Haute-Gaspésie, La Côte-de-Gaspé and Rocher-Percé, Simon will add dynamism to our strong team of collaborators on the ground, or the tireless and dedicated to Gilles Gagné, based at Carleton, and Johanne Fournier, installed in Matane.

The addition of this resource is made possible through a grant within the framework of the Initiative programme of journalism for the local, which aims to help the canadian media to better serve all communities in the territory, especially those where journalistic resources are increasingly scarce.

In the region of Quebec and in the Gaspé peninsula and in the east, it Is clear to all now that the word “déconfinement” does not rhyme with “back to normal”. Not in the short term, certainly.

At the time of the reopening, each region faces huge challenges. The pandemic will have claimed victims in the families, among the merchants, and left questions still unanswered about the state of our social services.

But the crisis has also given birth to the desire for many to do things differently, to test new opportunities. “Start the machine”, yes, as The Sun the headline in last Saturday, but to do what?

This kind of questions teintera the cover of our journalist, whose mission is not only to better inform the communities of women, but also to participate to pass on the entire territory of quebec and the issues specific to the region, and local initiatives that can inspire others, everywhere.

***

For The Sol– eil, the prospect of even more journalism in the Gaspé allows you to restate clearly the ambition of our co-op to continue providing quality journalism on the ground in the regions, and this, in spite of the hard times and through all media.

The Sun has always ensured a strong presence in the East-of-Quebec – we also have a matching one on the North Shore, based in Baie-Comeau, Steeve Paradis. Our co-op intends to work to maintain this presence, to develop even.

A dream? No, a project.

And it is clear that in this pivotal moment for the media, we will not be successful without the support of communities that we want to continue to serve :

  • the support of citizens, who can contribute to our media;
  • the support of local institutions, which can become partners of our stimulus and, therefore, the maintenance of quality journalism in the regions. And this, with the shared concern for preserving the necessary independence of journalism.

While we work to build a new business model to ensure a sustainable future in the Sun, while the current crisis and its uncertain times require us to move more quickly than expected, it becomes essential to work more closely with our communities. It is necessary to think of new initiatives capable of putting an end to the depletion of the sources journalists throughout the territory.

The pandemic of sars coronavirus was shown as rarely before, the importance of reliable sources of information, to inform the citizen in this era where false news appeared. Since the beginning of the crisis, our co-op has retained its essential service, information, and multiplied the initiatives to give you the correct time.

We intend to continue for a long time. Including in the Gaspé peninsula.

Welcome home, Simon!

***

You have suggestions, proposals to maintain and develop our presence in the regions, write to me.

Gilles Carignan
Co-Op The Sun

Le Soleil

