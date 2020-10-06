The beautiful television host shared a very athletic photograph that was widely commented on by her fans who were speechless.

Maribel guard

The Costa Rican actress, Maribel Guardia, has been very well at 61 years old, shares photos that dazzle fans very often showing her enviable figure. She is very active on her Instagram .

The ex-wife of the singer Joan Sebastian is very loved by her followers, since Maribel always answers the messages of support that they provide in the comments of her posts.

In one of her latest photos, she was seen wearing a sports outfit that was highly flattered by fashionistas. Guard added to the description “Celebrate your own Victories, because no one else knows how much it cost you to achieve them.”

The vast career in the show of the girl from San José has consolidated a very close relationship with those who follow her since the successes “Que Ricas Son las Papas” and that is why the affection is mutual and they have enthusiastically supported the change of look of Maribel , who accompanied the photo of her green and leather outfit saying “The happy heart does as much good as the best medicine. Start by smiling. Nice day”

Some of the comments that stand out in his successful networks are of this style: “Not even the 7 wonders of the world compare with how beautiful you are”, making it clear that Joan Sebastian's ex-wife is the eighth wonder of the world for his fans.