Your cat should eat wet food: find out why
According to Vitakraft, leaders in pet nutrition, cats have specific nutritional requirements and require a diet developed specifically for them.
According to specialists, wet food can be a perfect option, particularly for more sensitive cats.
Since this type of diet reports different and varied benefits:
- This allows a correct hydration of the feline (something more complicated in older cats).
- Facilitates the bioavailability of nutrients . This way we will ensure that our cat is able to metabolize all the nutritional value that this food offers.
- It allows a more natural and balanced integration of the ingredients used.
- It facilitates the work carried out by the liver and kidneys and optimizes their functioning by preventing kidney problems .
- Its content is easily accepted by cats with “more demanding” palates, since its juiciness offers them sensations of high palatability.
