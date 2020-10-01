Your cat should eat wet food: find out why

October 1, 2020

According to Vitakraft, leaders in pet nutrition, cats have specific nutritional requirements and require a diet developed specifically for them.

Cats should eat wet food.

According to specialists, wet food can be a perfect option, particularly for more sensitive cats.

Since this type of diet reports different and varied benefits:

  1. This allows a correct hydration of the feline (something more complicated in older cats).
  2. Facilitates the bioavailability of nutrients . This way we will ensure that our cat is able to metabolize all the nutritional value that this food offers.
  3. It allows a more natural and balanced integration of the ingredients used.
  4. It facilitates the work carried out by the liver and kidneys and optimizes their functioning by preventing kidney problems .
  5. Its content is easily accepted by cats with “more demanding” palates, since its juiciness offers them sensations of high palatability.

