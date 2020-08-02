Your mask home is it really effective ?

SCIENCE IN ITS WORDS / If a surgeon was in an operating room wearing a mask fabricated with a dish towel, it would probably return. This is because all of the equipment to be used for the tasks as serious as a surgical procedure must be tested and certified, to ensure compliance to specific standards.
But in the case of the regulations surrounding the compulsory wearing of a covering face in public transport and places closed, including the shops and restaurants, anyone can manufacture one.
In fact, the question of the quality of the covers-face non-medical underlies recent controversies, and explains why many feel that they are not effective to protect against the COVID-19. Even at the level of language, a distinction is made between the mask (produced, in normal times, according to specific standards) and the cover face (which can be just about anything).
The problem may be there : so that we know what masks as personal protective equipment are effective, a good part of the population does not have access to because of the shortages during the pandemic of the Covid-19 and don’t know how to use it properly.
The debate therefore shifted : instead of wearing a mask to protect others, he carries a cover face for the protection of others. The idea that, even if the effectiveness of the cover-face non-medical is variable, on average, the port reduced the spread of the virus, in the same way as covering the mouth when coughing.
But in view of all kinds of covers-the faces that people wear, how do you know which is the most effective ?
It is necessary to first understand what is meant by efficiency. The virus particles of the coronavirus measure of 0.08 micrometer so that the space between the fibers of a covering-cloth face is 1000 times larger (between 1 and 0.1 mm). So well that efficiency does not mean that the virus is completely trapped. The goal, wearing a mask, is rather to reduce the distance traveled by the expiration.
If you have the Covid-19, it is better to blow it all out on you, or less than one meter away as to eject particles of the virus on to others or on surfaces.
Therefore, a good cover-face is not designed to prevent the wearer from catching the virus. To protect themselves personally against the virus, it would be necessary to equip ourselves with a mask for personal protection such as the N-95 (also known as FFP2). But given the shortage of these facilities, the wear could place the employees health at risk.