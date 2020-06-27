Your projects brico (7)
June 25, 2020
Updated on June 27, 2020 at 4h20
Francis Higgins
The Sun
The regulars of the Mag are sometimes true craftsmen, if you believe all the pictures of projects of building and renovations that we have received this spring. Here’s another one that shows the challenge manual that has identified a player during his confinement.
“As I am involved in the activities of my parish church, I took advantage [of confinement] to manufacture a trunk to receive the gifts of the parishioners when the activities resume. The model recalls the ark of the covenant.”
André Bédard
Beauport