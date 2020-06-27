Your projects brico (7)

| June 27, 2020 | News | No Comments

Vos projets brico (7)

Vos projets brico (7)

Share

June 25, 2020

Updated on June 27, 2020 at 4h20

Share

Your projects brico (7)

Vos projets brico (7)

Vos projets brico (7)

Francis Higgins

The Sun

The regulars of the Mag are sometimes true craftsmen, if you believe all the pictures of projects of building and renovations that we have received this spring. Here’s another one that shows the challenge manual that has identified a player during his confinement.

“As I am involved in the activities of my parish church, I took advantage [of confinement] to manufacture a trunk to receive the gifts of the parishioners when the activities resume. The model recalls the ark of the covenant.”
André Bédard
Beauport

Vos projets brico (7)

Before

Photos André BédardVos projets brico (7)

After

+

TO READ ALSO :

Your projects brico (1)
Your projects brico (2)
Your projects brico (3)
Your projects brico (4)
Your projects brico (5)
Your projects brico (6)
Show us your projects home!

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *