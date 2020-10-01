You're ugly? we leave you tips to lift
Are you ugly and unlucky with women? Nothing prevents you from reading this note and taking advantage of some of the advice that our sexual consultant brings us.
Are you ugly and you don't have lift? Well … they are things that happen, if we could choose we would all be Brad Pitt, but that can't be done and if it could, it would be an equal slump because we would all be the same. Such is the case that you have what you have, so you have to deal with that and take some nice advantages out of everything horrible that the mirror returns to you, to see if with these tips you can lift something:
Nothing stops you from being fun.
This advice is fundamental, to the point that it is the essential and even almost unique maxim. Once you have become “fun” mastered, all other tips take a backseat. eye! “Funny” does not mean that you are a clown or that you can tell jokes at all. It is fun to be outgoing, it is having topics to talk about, it is knowing how to speak, it is handling topics, ideas, talks. It's being entertaining. Women love to chat and break the molds of the typical cheap bolichero cotillion chamuyo.
Nothing prevents you from being “interesting.”
That you are ugly does not prevent you from being cultured. And, again I clarify, that you are educated does not mean that you are an idiot geek all day studying or reading in libraries with the smell of lady's pichí, but that you read books, that you read a lot, reading helps you reason and speak, let's remember the First point. Reading opens your head to the world, makes you cultured, educated, entertaining, dynamic. You have “cloth to cut”, topics to talk about, ideas to defend and support. Reading a lot you become interesting.
Nature may have been unfair to your physique, but that doesn't mean you're busted.
Vigorexia is a clear example of human stupidity. Extremes are bad. The face is very difficult (and expensive) to accommodate, but a healthy body is a matter of personal effort and personal effort. That you are ugly does not mean that you are qualified to be a tutuca. Nothing prevents you from training, eating healthy, taking care of yourself and physically being passable. Any body can change, with effort and desire we can lose the kilos we want, mark the muscles we want and modify our physique always, at any age and condition. It is enough to propose and make an effort.
Nothing prevents you from being passionate.
There is nothing more seductive in life than a passionate, visceral, demonstrative and fiery man. Passion is something that is translated in the look, in the gestures, in the attitudes, when speaking, when expressing itself, when handling. A passionate man is a sign of a confident man, who knows what he wants, who wants what he is looking for and who finds what he needs.
Nothing prevents you from being good at having sex.
There are thousands of practical tips on how to put it right, I just want you to understand that in our case, ugly of my life, “knowing how to fuck” does not mean that you become a porn actor who has an indestructible pole per member, with a performance superior to the forty minutes and lacteal explosion simile La Serenísima. Knowing how to fuck, for the ugly, is to understand that your personal satisfaction should be in the background, last, and that everything you do from zero has to be dedicated to her, to making her have a good time, feel good and enjoy to the fullest … whatever. Once she's done, it's your turn. But always her first … always!
Nothing prevents you from being cool.
That you are ugly, deformed, that your face looks like a cheap mixed salad, that your body is similar to a wart, does not mean that you also have to dress like the ass. Here it is not about being the innovator, spending fortunes on fashion consultants or investing salaries in pilcha, but you have to look for the return, use what suits you and take advantage of the benefits of the wave to cover your physical flaws. There are clothes that stylize, that enlarge, that reduce, that hides, that add, that enhance or emphasize. You have to add seasoning to the potato sandwich.
Nothing prevents you from knowing how to cook and understanding wines.
Knowing how to cook something and knowing about wines are two excellent points in your favor during courtship. It is very seductive for a guy to invite a girl to eat a delicious elaborate meal and if on top of that he knows about wines, some minimal pairing, he has the scale at his side. Think of a group meeting, while everyone is chatting, if you are the one who cooks, surely someone is going to come to you to see what you are doing. If you know what you do, you talk and you add a glass of wine on top of it, I assure you that it is much more interesting for her to be with you than to be talking stupid things with the pretty wankers of your friends. The twine does not distinguish ugly from cute.
These are posta advice, it is not a note of philosophical overtones, neither pretty, nor good vibes. We all like the twine, men and women. And it is not the same to invite a mine to dinner at La Bourgogne than to invite her to the Manso Chori, to look for her in a BMW than in a Renault 12, to invite her to your apartment in Ciudad than to live with your old people, to give a weekend in Puerto Madero to one in Potrerillos, buy him something in a jewelry store than in a haberdashery. It is not the same, whether you like it or not, and no one in their right mind can deny it. Like everyone else, the mines also like twine, because that shows that you are successful in something and generates security and well-being. That you are ugly does not mean that you are incapable of generating money. Find out and stop wasting time crying, you are born ugly, you are rich. Nothing prevents you from being the one shaking.
Being the one who takes the initiative, the one who puts the “team on his shoulder”, the one who encourages the gatherings, the meetings, the outings, the one who organizes, directs, controls, plans, establishes, operates and operates is seen by excellent eyes for the girls. Being a leader, restless, transmitting the desire to live, to do things, to enjoy life, is an attitude that adds a lot to the concept that women have of us. The “driver” is not the prettiest or the most handsome, he is the most determined and sure and that, dear ugly ones, we can have. You have no right to despair.
As a last piece of advice I leave you the words of the majestic Napoleon, “there are no impossible women, but impatient men.” The times of the ugly are different from those of the beautiful, who can advance by leaps and bounds in courtship. You have to go calmly, you are the wounded wolf of the pack, the lame lion, the one-eyed fox, you cannot starve, but you have to be accurate when hunting and wait for the prey in time. You have to give time to relationships and calmly fertilize the field, wait patiently for the harvest and be there to eat the fruits. The time of the ugly is slow and patient, like the spider that waits and little by little weaves its webs.
Well ugly of my life, I hope these tips will help you. They are not something that is achieved from one day to the next, but they take years of maturation and training, but I tell you with the total assurance that once mastered the 10, they become infallible machines of the lift. And there is nothing more dignified and comforting than to earn a mine by dint of lung, lip and charisma. Those are the most beautiful relationships that exist between two people.