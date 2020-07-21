Yves-François Blanchet does not rule out to continue to “Hyenas in petticoats”
The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet
Share
21 July 2020 15h06
Updated at 19: 10
Share
Yves-François Blanchet does not rule out to continue to “Hyenas in petticoats”
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet, does not rule out prosecuting the perpetrators of a page on Facebook that had published anonymous allegations against her.
The page “Hyenas in petticoats” was temporarily unavailable Monday night, and the many testimonies – including one which referred to Mr. Blanchet – were no longer public. A press release is not signed and issued by the group said it had suspended the page with the result of “violent threats” to the place of the collective and its members.
Tuesday morning, the page Facebook has re-emerged and, with it, the anonymous testimony in the place of Mr. Blanchet. But this return will be short-lived, as a message released by the group warns that the page would soon be suspended again.
During a press conference in Ottawa, Mr. Blanchet said that the fact that these claims are no longer public, even momentarily, was already a “significant progress” and a “clear demonstration that this would never have had to exist”.
Does he intend to take legal action against the group “Hyenas in petticoats,” as he suggested on Sunday? “Not necessarily, but if necessary,” replied the head of the Block, flanked by two of his deputies who have not taken the word.
“I have the impression, not quantified, that the public opinion was already largely disposed of these claims-there. I feel the need (to sue), but if a necessity should occur, I’ll be ready,” said Mr. Blanchet.
He says that he will go before the courts if it considers that there is a damage to his reputation, but expressed the hope that it will be able to put this story behind him.
According to the anonymous tale circulated by “Hyenas in petticoats”, Mr. Blanchet would have kissed a person of strength and attempted to obtain a sexual relationship with her in exchange for cocaine. The alleged crime reportedly took place in a montreal bar at the end of the 1990s, while he was manager of the singer Éric Lapointe.
Mr. Blanchet has always denied these allegations, which it considers to be of the pure “confabulation”.
For the third day in a row, he didn’t want to not say whether he had consumed cocaine at the time. He said he reserves his comments, in the event of a lawsuit.
“I am not convinced that a lot of people are asking the question. (…) However, it would be part of the record of a lawsuit that I could bring, so of course, I reserve all of my appeals and I will not answer to anything of this kind murky”, he said.
The chief bloquiste is also forbidden to slow down the movement of denunciations in Quebec with his statements of the last days.
“Not being the initiator of anything in this pitiful story, I take no responsibility for anything except to preserve my honor and my reputation,” said Mr. Blanchet.