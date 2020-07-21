Yves-François Blanchet relieved of the closure of the “Hyenas in petticoats”
21 July 2020 15h06
Yves-François Blanchet relieved of the closure of the “Hyenas in petticoats”
Melanie Marquis
The Press
OTTAWA — The head bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet sees as a “significant progress” the announced closure of page Facebook which have been published anonymous allegations of a sexual nature against him, and he believes that his denial has satisfied the population.
“In itself, it is a significant progress, and is likely to be a clear demonstration that all this would never have had to exist “, but at the same time, ” it existed, and it does not stop to have existed “, he responded Tuesday at a press conference in parliament on Tuesday.
The leader of the Bloc québécois, however, has warned that it is not left to the option of having recourse to the courts to defend his reputation – he will ” not necessarily, but if necessary “. And he thought the explanations he had given on Sunday have been well received by the public.
