Zaporizhia cops solve crimes, which they themselves invented to improve
Militiamen came up with the crime and the accused obviously innocent people, forcing them to give certain indications in the Zaporozhye region. About this BAGNET learned from the press service of the State Bureau of investigation.
According to preliminary data, the police to improve their performance in solving crimes, agreed with the people who were in penal institutions. They had to admit in the implementation of minor crimes in exchange for drugs.
Then the police fabricated the statements from citizens on crimes and included the information in ERDR. After that they forged procedural documents: the protocols of the investigative and procedural actions, the message on suspicion and sent fictional case in court.
The court has directed the indictment against the investigator and the security officer of one of district police departments. Offenders face imprisonment for a term of five to ten years.