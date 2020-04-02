“Zaporizhstal” in March has reduced steel production by 15.5%
Metallurgical plant “Zaporizhstal” in March 2020 has reduced steel production in comparison with March 2019 15.5% to 300,8 thousand tons, the press service of the company.
The production of rolled products decreased by 21.8% to 233,6 thousand tons; of cast iron – by 8.1%, to 355,8 thousand tons.
From January to March 2020 “Zaporizhstal” reduced rolled products output by 9.2% compared to the same period last year – up to 797,6 thousand tonnes Crude steel production for the period fell by 6.6% to 959,7 million tonnes, pig iron production increased by 0.9% – up to 1 125,8 thousand tons.
The decrease in production in March, the company explained complex capital repairs of the main production units of the enterprise: the blast furnace №5 and rolling mills slabbing-1150 and ntls-1680.