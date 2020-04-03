ZAZ cars is going to start releasing the mask
Zaporozhye plant is not unique in this.
ZAZ is going to start production of medical masks and for these purposes creates 200 new jobs.
Capacity of the enterprise will be enough to cover 30% of the country’s demand for masks and personal protective equipment.
In the future, ZAZ plans to expand the range depending on the development of the situation in the country, writes Pain.
The plant has done to equip the jobs of the future sewing shop. The process I want to start this week, reported AUTO-Consulting.
Earlier plans to begin production of masks declared Zaporozhye titanium-magnesium plant.