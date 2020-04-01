Zelensky addressed Ukrainians about the situation with coronavirus in Ukraine
President Vladimir Zelensky addressed Ukrainians about the situation with coronavirus in Ukraine.
Health to you, dear Ukrainians!
Daily continues our fight against the spread of coronavirus infection in Ukraine.
In Kiev there has arrived another shipment from China, which brought tens of thousands of respirators, the same protection suits, 300 thousand of Express texts, and 40 thousand pairs of goggles. This number of points will be enough to provide every Ukrainian doctor who today opposes coronavirus. Emphasize that those points should be distributed among medical workers, but not among family or friends.
In addition to this, private shipping has already arrived in Ukraine 100 thousand PCR tests.
And from Geneva delivered humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the red cross. Thank them for that.
Emphasize that this and all previous loads are evenly distributed and sent into each region of Ukraine. Emphasize that after the arrival – and mayors and the head of the state administration responsible for the fate of the cargo. Everything arrived in the region, you must completely smooth and transfer to local hospitals and pharmacies.
Today, action to combat coronavirus involved more than 20 thousand police officers and national guard. Among other things, they are fighting with false information about the virus, online fraud and distribution medical devices of dubious origin. This time there are more than a hundred disinformation, blocked a number of Internet links that are used for criminal purposes, as well as a blocked Bank account online fraud. On these facts initiated 30 criminal proceedings. I urge all citizens to be vigilant, to use only official sources of information, not to believe the hysterical posts and announcements about the obscure drugs that will save you from all diseases.
We are working to ensure places for the compulsory observation of people returning from abroad. Without it, the return home will be impossible. And those citizens who break the doors of the airport, I can say only one thing: the state will not allow you to be selfish.
If someone does not understand that creates a potential risk to others, if someone doesn’t care, then the state will protect the health of millions of other citizens. Not “persuasion and advice”. And tough action.
Also the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine carries out daily monitoring of prices for products and commodities. As previously stated: preying on Ukrainians in difficult times, we will not allow anyone.
In addition, there is joint training for the rapid deployment of mobile hospitals in some regions of Ukraine in case of such need.
I would also like to say the following. Every day most of the news is devoted to coronavirus and the numbers of infected people.
However, we must not forget that in addition to fighting an invisible enemy we’re fighting a war in the East of Ukraine. Over the past week in the area of Operations of the combined forces, unfortunately, killed two of our soldiers and eight were injured. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to all the wounded. Thanks Ukrainian soldiers for your service!
And I want to once again thank our Ukrainian doctors. Know how hard this is for you. Know that there are certain problems with the software.
Around the clock we are trying to solve all these issues. Now, not only as President, but simply a human being to tell you: thank you. For what you are doing.
For what stay.
Also today was held the meeting of the government, which made several important decisions. Thank you for your support of the initiative on a monthly fee in the amount of UAH 500 people over eighty years old. Understand that this is not ideal, but people will become a little easier.
I also want to note the decision to pay this month one thousand of those citizens whose pension is less than five, and certain vulnerable categories of the population. Important also scheduled for may 1, 2020, the indexation of pensions.
All these initiatives require the adoption of amendments to the State budget of Ukraine.
I am sure that MPs in the coming days will vote for these changes and will not be taken from people such important support.
I would also like to draw the government’s attention to the following. Now in Ukraine there is a lot of citizens from abroad. This is good news, though the circumstances of such returns is not the most pleasant. But sooner or later the coronavirus is sure to take place and the quarantine is over. I believe that we should do everything to keep these people at Home. We need your knowledge and skills.
Therefore, the government should develop a separate mechanism that will create in Ukraine with additional millions of jobs. It is in this context significant is the continuation of the program in a Large building. Thousands of kilometers of new roads and infrastructure will provide the necessary impetus for economic development and create new jobs.
It is very desirable that after the quarantine we all and those who worked here and those who returned from abroad, together built Ukraine.
Dear citizens! Continue to remain calm and cool head.
We continue to stay at home! I once again ask you to grow up!
You know, there’s a well-known fact that the Chernobyl power people gathered at a may day demonstration. Nobody was afraid, because “radiation is invisible.” So – coronavirus is also invisible. Moreover, we do not collect, but on the contrary – you just need to stay home. The beaches no one will steal, and sand cars are not take out. Parks will not disappear. Walks – wait.
And barbecues can get out sideways. Be aware of all this!
We are Ukrainians. We stand. And will celebrate our common victory in the squares, in parks, at picnics and beaches. But this victory need to wait. And yet – stay home.
God bless you, dear Ukrainians! I wish you 36,6!
We will take care of itself. Save Ukraine!