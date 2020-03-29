Zelensky advised to stay at home: more than 25% of patients medsistema will not stand
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky urged citizens to abide by the rules of quarantine, because 25-50% of patients at the same time Covid-19 domestic medical system cannot survive.
The head of state said in his video.
“Today, there are three scenarios of development of events. First. Three to five percent of patients with coronavirus at the same time. It’s a painful number. But such a scenario is not a disaster. Therefore, we have to be focused and disciplined, to continue the withdrawal, to observe the rules of hygiene and not to go out unnecessarily. Then we will survive this storm,” said Zelensky.
According to him, in the second scenario projected incidence Covid-19 to 25% in Ukraine, the third projected incidence of more than 50 percent of patients at the same time coronovirus.
“The second and especially the third scenario, our medical system will not stand. Our doctors will not sustain simultaneous influx of this number of patients. Everyone must realize that quarantine is not a vacation. Sunny weather, parks, beaches, food – it all can wait. All this is nothing compared to your own health and life, ” said Zelensky.
He once again urged Ukrainians to continue to stay home and not go outside unless absolutely necessary.
“Tonight Ukraine switched to daylight saving time. I believe that very soon, thanks to the unity and cohesion, we will all move on to a healthy and happy time. God bless you, dear Ukrainians! I wish you and 6 36. Taking care of yourself. Save Ukraine “, – said the President.
As reported, from 12 March, Ukraine imposed a quarantine in educational institutions and a number of other measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection Covid-19.
25 Mar emergency is introduced in Ukraine. The quarantine was extended until April 24.
Closed establishments for trade, in addition to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and banks. Also stopped?? the work of the metro in Kiev, Kharkov and Dnipro, discontinued intercity and interregional road, rail and air transportation.