Zelensky signed the anti-crisis law to facilitate quarantine
President Vladimir Zelensky has signed the law on ensuring additional social and economic guarantees in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.
Source: the message on the website of the President
Verbatim: “President Vladimir Zelensky has signed the Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine aimed at ensuring additional social and economic guarantees in connection with the distribution of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)” No. 540-IX, which Parliament adopted on 30 March 2020.”
Details: the Document provides additional social and economic guarantees to support citizens and businesses in terms of preventing the spread of coronavirus in Ukraine.
The law specifically provides for an additional payment of up to 300% of their salaries to physicians and other workers involved in the treatment of patients COVID-19, and employees of social protection of the population, providing services to citizens in your home, up to 100% of wages.
In addition, the government receives the right to a period of quarantine to set maximum prices for goods and epidemiological purposes and socially important goods.
The law also provides that the operation of the import to Ukraine of drugs, medical devices and equipment to counter COVID-19 and their deliveries are exempt from VAT.
The law will also address the issue of providing antiseptics – set a zero excise tax and simplified adminprotokoly of production and procurement of alcohol for disinfectants.
The document provides for the payment of assistance for partial unemployment to employees of small and medium enterprises, which will preserve jobs during the quarantine.
In addition, the simplified registration of remote working – employees have the right to distribute labor time in its sole discretion, and the execution of the remote operation does not lead to any restriction of the labor rights or the reduction of salary. All social payments for a period of quarantine will be continued automatically – they don’t have to endanger yourself and walk to the appropriate agencies.
Also provided is the prohibition to raise interest rates on all credit agreements. And consumer loans taken out to 2017, temporarily exempt from fines and penalties.
The document envisages increase of the limits for groups of single tax payers physical persons – entrepreneurs: the first group – from 300 thousand to 1 million UAH, the second group – from 1.5 million to 5 million UAH, the third group – from 5 million to 7 million &8203;&8203;UAH.