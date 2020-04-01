Zero exhaust possible: BMW and Toyota will introduce in two years
The exchange of technologies, several years of work – and, it seems, exorbitant price of fuel cells has finally been reduced.
Joint research by German and Japanese brands culminated in the establishment of the power plant, which is now just a few years away from industrial use. Fuel cells have already been used by various companies on their models, but the BMW i development of the NEXT Hydrogen has a chance to become serial.
The installation standard for such systems: motor, voltage transformer and the actual fuel cells that generate current in the reaction of hydrogen and oxygen. BMW i NEXT Hydrogen is able to release oxygen from the ambient air, but the reserves of hydrogen are stored in a pair of massive cylinders that we see in the photo. The only such installation exhaust – water vapor.
The prototype looks and can be easily installed in a modern modular platform, so at the right price time to market in 2022 looks fantastic. Maximum output of the BMW Hydrogen NEXT i will be 374 HP, but first it will have a crossover BMW X5.