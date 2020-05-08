Zero finding of a violation related to the COVID-19 in seven days in Saguenay, quebec
May 7, 2020 12.25 p.m
Updated at 19h22
Patricia Rainville
The Daily
The police of Saguenay did not issue any ticket offence related to measures of social distancing for a week. The agents, however, continue to receive calls of denunciation.
Since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19, and measures of distance-physical as ordered by the government of Québec, the police of Saguenay have delivered 51 findings to the recalcitrant on hundreds of calls of denunciation. These people had received warnings by authorities in advance. These are findings in the amount of 1546 $. Most of the time, it was for hanging out with friends.
The last findings were issued Thursday, April 30.
“We continue to have calls from a distance and there have been warnings, but no comment in a week “, emphasized the spokesman of the police Service of Saguenay, Bruno Cormier.
It is still prohibited to gather in a residence if we don’t share the same address. People can see outside, but within the setpoint of the two meters of distance.
Public Health does not recommend, however, not the gatherings, even outdoor, in these times of pandemic.