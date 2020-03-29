Zlata ognevich has unveiled the rite, which performs before going on stage
Without which Zlata ognevich will come on the scene?
Famous singer Zlata ognevich, who recently complained that she was lucky for the scum that told about his ritual before a performance. Many artists have certain rituals that they perform before stepping on stage.
34-year-old singer also has its ritual. Zlata shared that before to go on stage she was praying. It helps her to focus and tune into the speech. Although recently in front of his improvised concert on the hem during the quarantine in Kiev, the spectators could see all that ritual.
Her colleague Alexander Lozovsky before the performance still forced Zlata to take a SIP from his flask, apparently of an alcoholic beverage. Then Zlata said: “I do not drink, do not drink and will not drink”.
