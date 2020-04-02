Zoom has grown from 10 million to 200 million users, will now increase safety
Service Zoom for holding a remote conference via video link in recent months has significantly increased its user base from 10 million in December to 200 million now. It is not surprising, when half the world sits at home, remote studying and working. So the developers 90 days to stop all the updates and focus on the issues of security and privacy.
The fact that this 200-million audience interested in hackers. Scammers create disguised as Zoom sites and malware to steal personal user data. Early in the year the Zoom was found a hole that could allow an attacker to connect to other video conferencing. Since protection were introduced conferences with a password. But the work towards security much more.
– In the next 90 days we will allocate the resources necessary to more effectively identify and resolve problems. We will try to be transparent throughout this process. The program will be enhanced for catching bugs for enthusiasts.