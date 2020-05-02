Zoom in on our squad scientific

Jean-François Cliche and his family

May 2, 2020 4: 00

Updated at 12: 50

Normand Provencher

The Sun

The crisis of the COVID-19 has contributed to the proliferation of information of all kinds, to the point of causing confusion in the public. The information that is credible and verified, remains a bulwark against the fake news. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the six newspapers of the national Cooperative of independent information have given the mandate to three chroniclers scientists to separate the wheat from the chaff for the benefit of its readers. Small talk with the members of this trio to learn more about the challenges of their work. Interview by Norman Provencher

  • Jean-François Cliche

The Sun

Columnist scientific to the Sun since 2006, Jean-François Cliche receives on a daily basis about thirty questions related to the COVID-19. “I was expecting it to be not bad, but not at this point. It must be said that the world has more free time than usual.” Each question asked several readings and research “to validate the information and be as concrete as possible” in his answers. “The people need credible information. There are so many things that circulate. The questions often begin with “I read somewhere” or “I heard””, undeniable proof that the public struggles to navigate the avalanche of information, sometimes bad, that circulate. The graduate in history and sociology, a great fan of statistics, believes that people are more than ever in need of credible information. In her email box, sometimes of exchange rather silly, as those with this reader convinced that he had contracted the COVID-19 in September, several months before the outbreak of the virus in China…

Valérie Borde

Provided

  • Valérie Borde

Center Click

Separate the true from the false in times of a health crisis is not an easy job, ” says Valérie Borde, Centre Click. “It is so complex. The public does not always have all the foundations for understanding. It is all the more difficult because the science is hard to follow, with all these studies that come out one after the other, some partial, some more or less verified. It is in a kind of precipitation where science meets opinion.” The graduate in chemistry, who rolling his hump in science journalism for 25 years, believes that the credibility of information is more crucial than ever in these times of pandemic. “It is not easy to sort this out. I try to keep my composure, to be very educational taking advantage of every question to pass a few basic concepts. It is a lot of work. I feel a great responsibility not to write bullshit. It is necessary to do that really as it should be.”

Annie Labrecque

Provided

  • Annie Labrecque

Québec Science

She holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and a certificate in journalism, Annie Labrecque gives in the popularization of science for the past 13 years. In the company of Marine Corniou and Renaud Manuguerra-Gagné, she responds to readers ‘ questions under the guidance of Quebec Science. The pandemic requires him to dive to the occasion in his books of the class to verify some information. “It is not always obvious. There is a sea of information on the COVID-19. The more things advance, the more we know of the virus. The information output about a month ago are sometimes more or less true. We browse a little in the fog.” The proliferation of doubtful data on the social networks — such as the use… cow urine as a supposed means of protection against the virus — contributes to confusion in the public. “I can understand, people need to believe in something, hence the importance of reliable sources of information.”

Le Soleil

