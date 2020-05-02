Zoom in on our squad scientific

The crisis of the COVID-19 has contributed to the proliferation of information of all kinds, to the point of causing confusion in the public. The information that is credible and verified, remains a bulwark against the fake news. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the six newspapers of the national Cooperative of independent information have given the mandate to three chroniclers scientists to separate the wheat from the chaff for the benefit of its readers. Small talk with the members of this trio to learn more about the challenges of their work. Interview by Norman Provencher
Jean-François Cliche
The Sun
Columnist scientific to the Sun since 2006, Jean-François Cliche receives on a daily basis about thirty questions related to the COVID-19. “I was expecting it to be not bad, but not at this point. It must be said that the world has more free time than usual.” Each question asked several readings and research “to validate the information and be as concrete as possible” in his answers. “The people need credible information. There are so many things that circulate. The questions often begin with “I read somewhere” or “I heard””, undeniable proof that the public struggles to navigate the avalanche of information, sometimes bad, that circulate. The graduate in history and sociology, a great fan of statistics, believes that people are more than ever in need of credible information. In her email box, sometimes of exchange rather silly, as those with this reader convinced that he had contracted the COVID-19 in September, several months before the outbreak of the virus in China…